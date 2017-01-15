Thank you for voting.
- Dilbert by Scott Adams

Share January 15, 2017's comic on:

Tags #job, #scope, #negotiating, #engineer, #demands, #failure, #stress

View Transcript

Transcript

Boss: We need to cut our budget. Go to all of our vendors and tell them to reduce their prices. Dilbert: Why would they do that for us? Boss: Tell them we'll buy from someone else unless they do. Dilbert: That's what we told them to get the prices we have now. I'm an engineer, not a professional negotiator. Your plan has failure designed into it. Your poor leadership already has me on the edge of madness. This could push me over the edge. Boss: And I need it done by Tuesday.

Older Strip

Comments

comments powered by Disqus