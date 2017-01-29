Why isn't anyone else here yet?
Did you tell them you changed the meeting time?
I asked you to tell everyone.
That isn't my job.
Then why didn't you tell me you weren't going to do it?!!
It isn't my job to tell you what isn't my job.
Now this meeting is a waste of my time.
Does your job description tell you to attend meetings that are worthless?
I didn't know there were other kinds.
Boss: Are you done writing the soft-ware? Wally: Yes, but it has some bugs. Boss: How is that different from not being done? Wally: I see the glass as half full. Boss: Half full of bugs? Wally: Optimism is tricky.
The department of education asked us to talk to you about all of your tweeting.
You tweeted so much fake news that the average I.Q. in the country plunged seven points.
That doesn't hurt anyone.
You tweeted "seat belts are designed to strangle survivors so they won't sue."