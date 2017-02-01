Dilbert: Do you have any comments on the contract I emailed to you? Robot: Adjudicate the continuance of due diligence until an injunction repudiates the covenants. Dilbert: I was hoping for comments that make sense. Robot: You're thinking of a more expensive robot.
Never go to a robotic hair transplant center on the same day they upgrade the software.
Is that the surgery where they take hair from the back of your head and fill in the bald spot?
That's how the old software worked. The new one didn't respect boundaries.