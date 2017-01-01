Dilbert.com by Scott Adams

Thank you for voting.
- Dilbert by Scott Adams

Share January 01, 2017's comic on:

Tags #happiness, #work, #torture, #human resources, #hr, #manipulation, #content

View Transcript

Transcript

Catbert: The one called Dilbert is showing signs of happiness at work. Boss: That means we can give him more work and he won't quit. Excellent. Is anyone else exhibiting signs of unauthorized happiness? Catbert: No. Everyone else is in the narrow band of misery you want them to be in. If they were any happier, it would mean you're overpaying them. If they were any less happy, the would take their own lives. If you don't hear any laughing or screaming, it means you're doing something right. Boss: What about moans? Catbert: Moans are ideal. That's the sweet spot.

From Scott Adams' Blog

Best Arguments For and Against Climate Model Credibility

by Scott Adams

The Illusion of Knowledge

by Scott Adams

The Climate Science Challenge

by Scott Adams

Spreading Ted's Ashes

Thank you for voting.
Spreading Ted's Ashes - Dilbert by Scott Adams

Share December 31, 2016's comic on:

Tags #apathy, #ashes, #cremation, #death, #spreading, #toilet

View Transcript

Transcript

Alice: Ted's widow asked us to spread his ashes around the office because he loved his job. Wally: I'll do it. Alice: You didn't like Ted. Wally: Was that a requirement? Alice: Don't let anyone see you flush it.

Boss Doesn't See Email

Thank you for voting.
Boss Doesn't See Email - Dilbert by Scott Adams

Share December 30, 2016's comic on:

Tags #space, #astronaut, #engineering, #laziness, #bureaucracy, #accident

View Transcript

Transcript

Boss: The crew of our first spaceship suffocated on the launchpad. Apparently, I got an email last week asking for approval to repair the oxygen generator. Carol: You killed them with your incompetence? Boss: I can't take all the credit. It was a team effort.