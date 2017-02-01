Dilbert.com by Scott Adams

Robot Lawyer Has Comments

Robot Lawyer Has Comments

Tags #argument, #robot, #talk

Dilbert: Do you have any comments on the contract I emailed to you? Robot: Adjudicate the continuance of due diligence until an injunction repudiates the covenants. Dilbert: I was hoping for comments that make sense. Robot: You're thinking of a more expensive robot.

Robot Lawyer Writes Gibberish

Robot Lawyer Writes Gibberish

Tags #chair, #conversation, #meeting, #robot, #sue, #table

Boss: We replaced our company lawyer with a robot. Boss: It already rewrote all of our contracts into gibberish. Dilbert: Do we want that? Boss: I tried to ask, but it threatened to sue me.

Robotic Hair Transplant

Robotic Hair Transplant

Tags #coffee, #conversation, #hair, #surgery

Never go to a robotic hair transplant center on the same day they upgrade the software. Is that the surgery where they take hair from the back of your head and fill in the bald spot? That's how the old software worked. The new one didn't respect boundaries.